Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.50 million-$96.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.77.
VRNS stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46.
In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
