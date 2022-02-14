Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.77.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

