Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $4.15 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $51.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00009821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.36 or 0.06788826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.96 or 0.99746060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047851 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,106 coins and its circulating supply is 649,491 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.