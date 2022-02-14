Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 416,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $81.73 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.