Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $422,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.49. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.52. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.85 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

