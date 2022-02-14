Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $422,000.
NYSEARCA:IVOV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.49. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.52. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.85 and a 1-year high of $176.31.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.