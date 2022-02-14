Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $33.97

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $32.62. Valneva shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.