Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

VLEEY stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

