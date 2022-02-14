Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

VLEEY stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.