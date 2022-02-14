USDK Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $121.63 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.94 or 0.06897204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,656.00 or 1.00106430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006305 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

