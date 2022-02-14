Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $100.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.74. Upstart has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,632,201 shares of company stock worth $310,726,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Upstart were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

