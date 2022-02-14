Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.79 and last traded at $107.03. Approximately 17,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,241,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.51.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,585,890 shares of company stock valued at $279,393,160 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

