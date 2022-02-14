United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.86.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $617,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 329,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after purchasing an additional 73,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.