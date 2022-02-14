United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UAMY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

