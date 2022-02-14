United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:UAMY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares.
United States Antimony Company Profile
