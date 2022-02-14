United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

UFCS stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 340.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

