Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $35,282,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.78. 8,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

