UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $176.27 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

