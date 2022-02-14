Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.24

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 240687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.01.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

