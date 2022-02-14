Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.24

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 240687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.01.

Unicharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

