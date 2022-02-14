Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 168975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).
The firm has a market cap of £1.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82.
About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)
