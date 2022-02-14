UBS Group Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $183.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $171.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Expedia Group stock opened at $192.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $210.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average of $166.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,832 shares of company stock worth $17,594,933. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

