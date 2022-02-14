Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $290.00 at Bank of America

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $393.64.

NYSE TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,025,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,474 shares of company stock worth $12,248,711 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

