Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $510.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $393.64.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average is $297.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,025,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,474 shares of company stock valued at $12,248,711. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

