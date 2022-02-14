Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHVY remained flat at $$20.23 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

