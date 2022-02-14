TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ TC opened at $2.13 on Monday. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

