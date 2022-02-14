Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $90.54

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.54, but opened at $93.20. Trupanion shares last traded at $91.35, with a volume of 320 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $61,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after buying an additional 185,032 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

