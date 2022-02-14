Truist Financial Weighs in on Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumen Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

