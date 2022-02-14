Truist Financial Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $260.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.68. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $210.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,832 shares of company stock worth $17,594,933 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

