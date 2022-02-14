Truist Financial Comments on Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

MTDR opened at $44.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

