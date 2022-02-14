Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.94.

Shares of TSU traded down C$2.66 on Monday, reaching C$37.54. 872,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.90. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$27.07 and a 12 month high of C$49.43.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,122.20.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

