Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $120.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.