Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $635.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

