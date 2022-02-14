Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 355.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AVROBIO by 13.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AVROBIO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.63 on Monday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

