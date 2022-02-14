Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,184,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $265.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.82 and its 200-day moving average is $281.43. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

