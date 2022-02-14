Trexquant Investment LP Has $206,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $236,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.