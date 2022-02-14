Trexquant Investment LP Has $186,000 Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZPW stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $356.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

