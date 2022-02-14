Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,044 shares of company stock worth $314,130 over the last three months. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.