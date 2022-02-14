TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Announces Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,238. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

