TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$19.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.