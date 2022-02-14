Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Up 232.4% in January

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 232.4% from the January 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,000,425 shares of company stock valued at $20,012,478. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 163,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 100,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,654. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

