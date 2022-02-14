Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TNXP traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.21. 314,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,069,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

