TokenPay Hits Market Capitalization of $850,598.04 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $850,598.04 and $67,806.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,071.23 or 0.99964633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002546 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00371382 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

