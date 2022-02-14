Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Titanium stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. 53,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Titanium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

