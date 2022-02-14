Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stake Cut by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,112 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $10,018,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $15,493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 2,204.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 423,115 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

TLRY stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

