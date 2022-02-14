Tierion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tierion has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

