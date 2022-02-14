Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:THUPY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.97. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

