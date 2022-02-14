The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce sales of $233.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.60 million and the lowest is $231.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $171.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $948.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHYF. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 4,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,593. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 186,294 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,328,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,854 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

