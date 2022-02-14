The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 270.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $476.14 million, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

