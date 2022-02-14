The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,385 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,733 shares of company stock valued at $7,211,791 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

