The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,859 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,403 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 134,838 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $693,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,736 shares of company stock worth $13,892,021 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

