The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,926 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

