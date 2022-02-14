The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,740 shares of company stock worth $3,409,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

