The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 17,193 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.36 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

